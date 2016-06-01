5 Tips for Fast, Fun Golf

Most golfers would agree that speeding up pace of play makes the game, and their time spent on the links, more enjoyable. And they know the faster they play their way through nine or 18 holes, the more golf they can squeeze into their busy lives.

To help golfers get through their rounds faster, Leupold, the official rangefinder of the American Junior Golf Association and national sponsor of the AJGA‚Äôs Pace of Play program, offers these five tips that anyone can easily apply.

Play when ready. Prior to starting a round, make sure everyone in your group understands that they should hit when ready. During the round, encourage fellow golfers to go ahead when ready. If you are the first to finish a hole, walk ahead to the next tee and prepare to hit.

Play promptly. If you wear a glove, put it on before you arrive at your ball. When you have the distance and you are ready, take no more than 20 seconds to hit the shot. When others are hitting, especially on the putting green, use the time to analyze and plan your next shot to minimize the delay. When you arrive at the putting green, mark your ball then lift and clean it so you will be ready to replace it when it is your turn to play.

Play helpfully. Follow the flight of all tee shots in your group and help spot ball locations. Once in the fairway, help others look for their balls if you already know the location of yours and are able to remain in position to play your next shot without delay. Look for opportunities to keep the group moving efficiently by volunteering to fill in a divot, rake a bunker or tend to the flagstick for others as needed.

Play on. Leave the green as quickly as possible after holing out. To save time, park carts behind the green, or place your clubs on the side of the green closest to the next tee. Wait until the next tee to record your score.

Play with a rangefinder. Constantly looking for sprinkler heads or other yardage markers slows the group down. Save time by carrying a laser rangefinder, such as one of Leupold‚Äôs GX models, which provides fast, accurate distance measurements from anywhere on the course.

It remains important to keep safety in mind at all times and to have regard for other players by not interfering with their games, but moving at a brisk pace can make the round even more fun and allow for more golf in the long run.

