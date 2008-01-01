7 Easy Back-to-School Dinners

When the school bells start ringing, putting wholesome and tasty family dinners on the table can get a lot harder to schedule. These simple, seasonal recipes – from one-pot taco skillets to sheet pan pork tenderloin – can help you own the school-year dinner routine.

Fall Skillet Pot Pie

Store-bought rotisserie chicken, refrigerated biscuits and an oven-proof skillet can make this comfort food favorite a weeknight reality. Chicken stock mixed with a blend of seasonings adds savory richness to the sweet potatoes and peas for a meal that warms you inside and out.

Spaghetti Squash Shrimp Lo Mein

This dish features everything you love about the Asian take-out favorite – carrots, bell pepper and shrimp – all flavored with a savory mixture of soy sauce, ginger and garlic. Using the microwave to cook the squash means you’ll have it on the table for your family in no time.

Open-Faced Hot Turkey Sandwiches

Prepared turkey gravy makes this a sandwich you can really sink your teeth into. Stack your bread with spinach, turkey and cranberry sauce and serve it warm for a taste of Thanksgiving any time of year.

Easy Roasted Pork Tenderloin and Apples

Brush pork with brown sugar and a robust blend of seasonings for a meal that’s equal parts sweet and savory. Bake on a single sheet pan with sliced apples and onions for an easy dinner in no time.

Chicken and Vegetable Lo Mein

Simply combine noodles, fresh veggies, chicken breast strips and a tangy stir-fry sauce. You’ll be left with an Asian-inspired dish that’s ready faster than you could order in a restaurant and every bit as tasty.

Slow Cooker Korean Beef

Make everybody’s favorite Korean barbecue at home – in the slow cooker. Beef bone broth contributes to the robust, Asian-inspired flavor of this dish, and is complemented by ginger and Korean red pepper.

Quinoa Taco Skillet

Give taco night a wholesome twist with this simple skillet dish. Season ground turkey, quinoa, fresh tomatoes and corn with taco seasoning mix for a kid-friendly meal the whole family will taco-bout.

