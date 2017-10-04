Better Than Takeout

Asian dishes at home

On busy weeknights, it can be easy to opt for Asian staples like beef and broccoli. Instead, try making your own cuisine at home with quick-cook noodles, from udon to lo mein.

“Popular takeout dishes and noodle bowls can be high in salt and unhealthy fats, but when you make it at home, you can opt for unsalted stocks and add flavor from herbs and spices,” said Dr. Wendy Bazilian, McCormick corporate dietitian. “It’s also easy to personalize with whatever fresh veggies you have in the fridge, from mushrooms to broccoli.”

For example, try Ginger Beef and Broccoli Stir-Fry or Pot Sticker Noodle Stir-Fry for fool-proof crowd pleasers. Or go rogue with your own noodle creation: pick a noodle, customize with broths and sauces, flavor with herbs and spices, add lean protein like chicken or shrimp and top with your favorite fresh or sauteed vegetables.





Find more inspiration at mccormick.com/simply-asia.



Ginger Beef and Broccoli Stir-Fry

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 10 minutes

Servings: 5

1/2 cup Kitchen Basics Unsalted Beef Stock

2 tablespoons reduced-sodium soy sauce

1 tablespoon honey

1 teaspoon McCormick Garlic Powder

1 teaspoon McCormick Ground Ginger

1/2 teaspoon McCormick Crushed Red Pepper

1 pound flank steak, thinly sliced

1/2 package (from 14-ounce box) Simply Asia Lo Mein Noodles

3 tablespoons vegetable oil, divided

1 1/2 cups broccoli florets

1 cup thinly sliced onion

1 tablespoon cornstarch

In medium bowl, mix stock, soy sauce, honey, garlic powder, ginger and red pepper until well blended. Reserve 1/3 cup of marinade. Place sliced flank steak and remaining marinade in large, re-sealable plastic bag; turn to coat well. Refrigerate 30 minutes. Cook noodles according to package directions. Drain. Spread noodles on sheet pan. Set aside. In large skillet on high heat, heat 2 tablespoons oil. Remove beef from marinade. Discard remaining marinade in bag. Add beef to skillet; stir-fry 3 minutes, or until beef is no longer pink. Using tongs, remove beef from skillet. Add remaining oil, broccoli and onion; stir-fry 3-5 minutes, or until tender-crisp. In small bowl, mix reserved marinade and cornstarch until smooth. Add to skillet; stirring constantly, bring to boil on medium heat and boil 1 minute. Return beef and noodles to skillet. Cook and stir until heated through.

Tip: Place raw flank steak in freezer 30 minutes to make it easier to slice.

Nutrition information per serving: 395 calories, 15 g total fat, 4 g saturated fat, 58 mg cholesterol, 577 mg sodium, 38 g carbohydrates, 2 g fiber, 27 g protein.

Pot Sticker Noodle Stir-Fry

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 20 minutes

Servings: 5

1/3 package (from 14-ounce box) Simply Asia Udon Noodles

1 tablespoon oil

1 tablespoon minced fresh ginger

1 pound ground pork

1/2 cup Kitchen Basics Unsalted Chicken Stock

2 tablespoons reduced-sodium soy sauce

1 teaspoon McCormick Garlic Powder

1/8 teaspoon McCormick Crushed Red Pepper

1 cup shredded green cabbage

2 tablespoons finely chopped green onion

Cook noodles as directed on package. Drain. Set aside. In large saucepan over medium heat, heat oil. Add ginger; cook and stir 30 seconds-1 minute, or until fragrant. Add ground pork; cook and stir until no longer pink. Drain fat. Stir in stock, soy sauce, garlic powder and red pepper. Bring to gentle boil. Add noodles and cabbage; cook and stir 5 minutes, or until heated through. Remove from heat. Sprinkle with green onion.

Nutrition information per serving: 321 calories, 17 g total fat, 6 g saturated fat, 61 mg cholesterol, 480 mg sodium, 22 g carbohydrates, 1 g fiber, 20 g protein.

SOURCE:

McCormick

Family Features