BubbleBum Inflatable Car Booster Seats

There’s nothing more appealing, as back to school and schedules loom up ahead than to plan a last minute getaway with the kids. Whether you’re traveling by car or air, there’s always a fair amount of planning and preparation involved and usually, a lot of stuff to lug around.

One of the bulkiest, yet important, items you will pack is the booster seat. Kids between the ages of 4 and 11 are much safer when riding in cars, taxis, buses and more if they have a booster seat. But lugging that awkward piece of equipment around on an airplane or train is a pain, worse still if you have more than one child! It can also be expensive as some airlines charge to check a booster seat. Example? Low-cost airlines will charge somewhere north of $23 USD if you arrive at the airport with a booster seat you want to check!

Now, imagine you’ve just arrived in Austin for a 10-day whirlwind trip around Texas, the last hurrah before the school year begins, and your car rental company reminds you that your two kids, aged 8 and 10, require booster seats and, yes, they have them for rent. That proposition, when it’s even available, isn’t cheap. Major car rental agencies charge anywhere from $10 to $17 a day, per seat, and most taxi companies don’t offer them at all. Think about that price for a second: if you’re renting a booster seat for two kids, along with your car, for a week, you could be paying upwards of $140 to $340 JUST on seat rentals.

Now, your child’s safety is worth that much, but if we’re talking about safety, there are other issues to consider. The AAP—American Association of Pediatrics—doesn’t recommend the use of car seats or booster seats that are ‘previously owned’. So since a seat that’s available for use through a rental agency will not be brand new, you have no way of knowing if there is a history of accidents with this seat. The inflatable booster seat from BubbleBum is the answer to all the prayers of parents who have had to lug a booster seat around an airport or pay for a rental at destination! Weighing in at about a pound and folding down to the size of a book when deflated, the BubbleBum inflatable booster seat works in seconds and keeps your kids safe, for a fraction of the price of a rental and with significantly less bother than a traditional seat.