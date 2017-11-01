Feltman Brothers

Since 1916, Feltman Brothers has been providing the world with authentic clothing for babies in classic tradition. This reputation is the result of a strong commitment to quality, incomparable fabrics, exclusive designs, and attention to detail.

Feltman Brothers designs reflect the elegance of vintage styling for children from newborn through toddler, including babies’ take-home attire, layette needs, sacred occasion gowns and accessories, and special occasion wear. Feltman Brothers’ use of embroidery is a skilled craft and trade, one that Philippine mothers pass down to their daughters, working on machines that are almost 100 years old. Feltman Brothers is, and always has been, a family business, now three generations deep. http://www.feltmanbrothers.com/