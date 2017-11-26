Gifts from Isabelle Grace Jewelry

Whether you’re looking for the simplicity

of a silver engraved necklace

or the elegance of a designer jewelry collection,

Isabelle Grace Jewelry is the ultimate destination

for truly unique, handcrafted jewelry.

The Thin Message Bar Necklace is a minimalist lover’s dream come true. Simple in style but full of meaning, it can be personalized with your special phrase, date, or names. Hand forged in the studio of Sterling Silver, 14kt Gold Fill or Rose Gold Fill, this necklace can be further customized with your choice of two chain styles. The piece is approximately 2 inches in length and fits up to 20 characters. Available with a silver, gold, or rose gold finish, it retails for $79.00 at IsabelleGraceJewelry.com.

Top Gifts for Mom

Top Gifts for Kids The below gifts are sure to be a hit with all little fashion queens! Many of the styles can be personalized with her name or initial, making them truly special and one-of-a-kind.

Personalized Stacking Ring These Personalized Stacking Rings mix and match perfectly so you can create the stack that’s just right for you. They are the perfect way to keep your loves close, commemorate a special date or a short meaningful message, or use symbols like a heart, star, compass star or cross. The personalized rings retail for $32.00 and up at IsabelleGraceJewelry.com.

When accessorizing with Isabelle Grace Jewelry you’re in good company with Hollywood’s hottest leading ladies, including devoted fans Katherine Heigl, Lindsay Price and Alyson Hannigan. Isabelle Grace Jewelry has also been featured in People Magazine, Life & Style, In Touch, and on The Today Show, The Talk, Wendy Williams, Good Morning America, and many more.