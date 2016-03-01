Give Your Little Super Hero Booginhead’s New Super Power Line of Bibs, Splat Mats, Dinnerware, Paci Grips and More

Booginhead’s NEW Super Power line of kid’s products are here with a Wow! Boom! Kapow! Booginhead’s Super Power inspiration began with POP art making a splash in the fashion industry combined with the popularity and insurgence of multiple superhero movies hitting the box office. The comic style art inspired by Warhol and Lichtenstein, coupled with the notion of being a superhero, was a natural catalyst to the Super Power line. Booginhead wants to empower kids and parents by reinforcing that each child (and adult!) has their special super power whether that be imagination, humor, kindness or an incredible appetite!

Booginhead designs innovative, trend-worthy solutions for parents with the perk of also being affordable. From crib to kitchen gear, Booginhead saves the day with products, such as, Squeeze’Ems, SippiGrip, PaciGrip, SplatMat, PaciPouch and Create Your Own Pacifiers. Join the ranks of celebs like Jessica Alba, Miranda Kerr, Emily Procter, Celine Dion, Ian Ziering and Kelly Preston, who all love Booginhead products.

Check out Booginhead’s NEW Super Power line of goods below

Super Hero Bib with Cape

Our bib with attached cape will bring out your Lil’ Boogin’s Super Powers! The cape attaches easily with Velcro tabs; Wipe the bib clean with a wet cloth, the cape is machine washable; BPA, PVC and phthalate free. with attached cape will bring out your Lil’ Boogin’s Super Powers! ($7.99)

The POP! Dinner Set ($8.99)

The BAM! and WOW! Dinner Set (Pieces Sold Separately): Plates 3-pack ($7.99), Bowl 2-pack ($5.99),

Cup 2-pack ($4.99), Utensils ($1.99)

Mealtime will be SUPER fun with this super power themed dinner set. Fill them with your favorite POWER foods. The collection is perfect for mixing and matching!

Splat Mat

No more sticky, messy floors! A superhero can’t be bothered with sticky floors, so stop that mess before it stops them. The unique 52” round SplatMat is a mat to place under your child’s chair to catch spilled or dropped food. It’s also perfect for protecting against art projects. Compact for easy travel and ideal for picnics, parks and beaches. ($12.99)

Squeez’Ems Twist’em. Fill’em. Feed’em! Make sure your little Super Hero is set with fresh, healthy snacks on the go! Squeez’Ems are reusable food pouches for any pureed food that are easy to fill, clean and store. Squeez’Ems are ideal for on-the-go baby food all the way to yogurt or apple sauce in a grade school lunch. Squeez’Ems reusable food pouches will grow with your child. BPA, PVC & phthalate free. One piece to eliminate lost parts. Freezer, microwave, and top rack dishwasher safe. Perfect for lunch boxes and travel. ($7.99 for two)

Pack’Ems Fill’em. Press’em. Pack’em! Pack healthy, super powered snacks for little ones with Pack’Ems. Pack’Ems are reusable snack pouches for fruit, veggies, nuts, chips…you name it! They are easy to open and close with Velcro® Brand PRESS-LOK™. The expanding bottom allows the Pack’Ems to stand on their own and accommodate more food! Pack’Ems are great for all ages. BPA, PVC & phthalate free. Top-rack dishwasher safe. Environmentally friendly and cost conscious. Perfect for lunch boxes and travel. Two sizes in each package. ($7.99 for two)