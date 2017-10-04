Kitchen and Bath Remodeling Trends to Watch

Investing thousands of dollars in a kitchen or bathroom remodel can be daunting, but it doesn’t have to be.

Check out some of these trends from the National Association of the Remodeling Industry (NARI) to consider when planning your next kitchen or bath remodel.

Make Your Home Smarter

It used to be that internet meant high-tech. Now, especially with the Internet of Things, it means easier access to entertainment and home security. Home automation is now a consideration when remodeling as WiFi can be used to connect affordable, easy-to-install smoke and carbon monoxide detectors. These safety tools can be accessed from any smartphone or device and should be considered when remodeling. Many of these smart devices, including thermostats and lighting fixtures, can support an energy-efficient home by allowing you to adjust the temperature or turn off lights, directly from your smartphone.

Design with Accessibility in Mind

Getting older may not be fun, but universal design can help support accessibility. However, accessible design isn’t just for aging in place. Adopting universal design and accessible components can provide not only safety but comfort as well – no matter your age. Through its Universal Design Certified Professional program, NARI offers training and certification for professional remodelers. These remodelers not only know what options are available but typically have their fingers on the pulse of products that can make your life better, from scald-proof faucets to appliance types and installation, and grab bars in bathrooms.

Express Yourself with Tile

While materials like stone and granite remain popular, additional trends for kitchen and bath remodels include textured tile and patterns in all shapes and textures. Changing tile in a kitchen or bathroom can add visual interest and be an easy way to express your personality.

Personalize with Color

Design trends continue to revolve around color. Color options range from the deep, saturated tones of ruby, emerald and sapphire to a soft and delicate palette of pastels. Whether you prefer strong, bold, intense colors or are looking for a more neutral palette, there is a hue to fit your style. Color can be used on everything including cabinetry, walls even including the “fifth wall,” or ceiling, to appliances, tile and furnishings. The options are nearly limitless.

Good design doesn’t have to be a fad. Today’s trends provide ways to customize your home that reflect your personality, add comfort and create a safer environment. Find examples of how each of these trends can be included in your next kitchen or bathroom remodel at nari.org/consumers/trends.

National Association of the Remodeling Industry

