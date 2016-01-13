Make Protein at Breakfast This Year’s Resolution

Tired of the same New Year’s resolution? The popular yet undefined goal to make healthy choices often fails after a few weeks as we get tired of pursuing such a lofty goal. This year, get specific with your goal and commit to making the most of each day by increasing your protein intake at breakfast.

Americans tend to eat most of their protein in the evening, but back-loading protein at dinner can affect how your body uses it. That’s why experts recommend spacing out your protein intake throughout the day to make the most of the important nutrition it provides. In fact, many nutrition experts now recommend getting 25-30 grams of protein at each meal for the best daily nutrition, yet Americans only get about 13 grams of protein at breakfast, on average.

Pairing a glass of milk (or chocolate milk) and its high-quality protein with your eggs or favorite overnight oats combination is an easy, delicious way to help get the 25-30 grams of protein recommended before noon. Plus, you’ll feel fuller longer so you can focus on the things you want to accomplish.

For more information on how you can fill up your cup with milk to get closer to your morning protein goal, visit MilkLife.com.

Almond Butter English Muffin with Peach-Topped Cottage Cheese paired with Chocolate Milk

Ingredients

1 tablespoon almond butter

1 English muffin, toasted and halved

1/2 cup cottage cheese

1/4 cup diced peaches



Preparation

Spread almond butter on toasted English muffin.

Serves

1

Notes, Tips & Suggestions

For morning snack: Top cottage cheese with peaches and serve with 8 ounce glass of chocolate milk.

Nutrition information per serving: 270 calories; 3.5 g fat; 2.5 g saturated fat; 10 mg cholesterol; 22 g protein; 38 g carbohydrates; 2 g fiber; 610 mg sodium; 361 mg calcium (35% of daily value). Nutrition figures based on using low-fat chocolate milk and including an 8 ounce glass of chocolate milk.

Savory Oatmeal with Soft-Cooked Egg and Bacon

Ingredients

1 cup lowfat milk

1/2 cup old-fashioned oats, uncooked

1 pinch sea salt

1 teaspoon cooking oil (or 1/2-second spray)

1 large egg

1 tablespoon cheddar cheese, shredded

1 slice cooked bacon, coarsely chopped

2 teaspoons green onion, sliced

salt and pepper (optional)

Preparation

Combine milk, oats and salt and cook according to package instructions. While oats cook, heat small, non-stick skillet over medium heat. Lightly coat with cooking oil. Add egg and cook about 3-4 minutes for runny yolk. Serve oatmeal topped with cheese, bacon, egg and green onion. If desired, season with salt and pepper. Serve immediately with 8 ounce glass of milk.

Calories: 540g Total Fat: 23g Cholesterol: 225mg Protein: 32g Carbohydrates: 52g Sodium: 800mg

