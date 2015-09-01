Must-Have Mother’s Day Gifts

Bella Madre Necklace

Bella Madre- beautiful mother. This piece will help celebrate mom and all she does every day! Available in gold or silver, the Bella Madre Necklace retails for $85.

A Mother’s love is the seed that makes us “bloom” just like water is to a flower. Show mom what her love means to you with this inspired piece. Made of sterling silver and accented with 22kt gold, it measures approximately 1 inch long and is available with a sterling silver or 14kt gold-filled chain. Retails for $89 and available in (pictured below, left to right): Sunflower, Rose, Lotus.

The Not Just Any Old Day…It’s YOUR Special Day® Key Calendar Necklace becomes the real “key to your heart” when you mark the Calendar Charm with a precious date. This special jewelry piece really captures the joy of your child’s birth date, your anniversary, and more. Available in Antique Silver or Antique Brass plating, it comes with an attached heart on the bezel of the key and includes a ball chain. Retails for $59.99 at www.notjustanyoldday.com.

The Not Just Any Old Day…It’s Your Special Day® Calendar Jewelry Collection is a beautiful way to keep your most cherished memories close to your heart. Each datesake piece is inscribed with a signature calendar featuring a Swarovski crystal marking a special date, such as your child’s birth date. Not Just Any Old Day’s Mini Calendar Charm Expandable Bangle Bracelet features a mini calendar charm accented with a Swarovski crystal marking your special date. Available in Antique Rose Gold, Antique Silver, and Antique Brass, it is adjustable to ensure a perfect fit on any wrist. Made in the USA. MSRP: $49.99

The Calendar Key Necklace features the month of your choice with a Swarovski crystal marking your special day. Choose from Antique Silver, Antique Brass or Antique Rose Gold finishes. The Calendar Key incorporates the line’s signature calendar “Datesake™” charm into a hip, stylish accessory that is not only beautiful but uniquely yours. Also available in the mini charm size. Finish options: Antique Rose Gold, Antique Brass and Antique Silver. Engravable. ($49.99)

The Not Just Any Old Day…It’s YOUR Special Day Mini Calendar Charm looks amazing on this expandable wire ring. The adjustable ring ensures a perfect fit on just about every finger. The ring will keep your special adoption date close to your heart always. Made from recycled, lead-free pewter in the USA and personalized with love, it is available with Antique Rose Gold, Antique Silver, or Antique Brass plating and retails for $44.99.

An eye-catching and unique way to keep a special day (like your child’s birth date)!) close to your heart at all times, each datesake piece is inscribed with a signature calendar featuring a Swarovski crystal marking the date. Loved by celebrities like Kelly Preston, Tori Spelling, and Courteney Cox, Not Just Any Old Day’s Calendar jewelry is handcrafted from recycled lead-free pewter and in the USA. The Calendar Collection’s unique keepsakes will be adored for a lifetime.

Meet Annie B’s Caramels and Popcorn—a family-owned caramel company located in Kellogg, Minnesota. This isn’t just any caramel company, Annie B’s prides itself on using natural ingredients and offering a completely gluten-free line of products. Each beautifully wrapped caramel is made using local products including milk, butter, sugar, condensed milk and natural flavoring. The caramel is slow cooked in copper pots through small-batch cooking. Each piece is made by hand with the exception of the cutting and wrapping of the caramels. Handcrafted candy the way it used to be made in eras bygone, Annie B’s is so good, that Oprah named them one of her “favorite things.” The caramels are available in delectable flavors like butter rum, sea salt, chocolate caramel, peppermint, cinnamon, pumpkin, and caramel apple.

Mom will LOVE this gift set of sweet and zesty treats! Features the signature Wooden Box of Caramels, which is filled with 35 assorted caramels in flavors like original, sea salt, and butter rum. Also includes one large bag each of the tasty popcorn flavors Sharp Cheddar, Triple Treat (Caramel, Cheese, and White), Jalapeño Cheddar, Sea Salt Caramel, and Original Caramel. Perfect for family movie and game nights!

Mom will go gaga over this tin of sweet caramels! It holds 45 pieces and comes with an assortment of Chocolate Caramels, Sea Salt Caramels, and Original Caramels. $30.00

Satisfy your sweet tooth with 10-piece bags of succulent caramels in tantalizing flavors like Chocolate, Amaretto, Chocolate Seat Salt, Butter Rum, and Sea Salt. $5.00

The perfect party favor for fiestas! Tucked inside a clear box adorned with a label, these 10 golden caramels are just waiting to be devoured. Available in Sea Salt, Original, or brand NEW Coconut! $8.00

Annie B’s handcrafted, slow-cooked caramels are neatly tucked into a wooden box, making an effortless gift. Includes 35 caramels in original, sea salt, butter rum. These buttery caramels are decadent and sure to please.

What comes around will surely go around many times with an Annie B’s Caramel Canister. Such a fun way to gift the delicious handcrafted caramels. Includes a delicious variety of 60 caramels (original, chocolate, butter rum, sea salt, amaretto, black raspberry) along with a label.

These elegant tins will bring so much joy! Popcorn flavors include Sea Salt Caramel, Sharp Cheddar, and Triple Treat. The three popular popcorn flavors are charmingly packaged and come with a divider for party-worthy presentation. $30.00

B.T. McElrath strives to offer chocolates that are not just simple candies. First, taste with your eyes, then savor slowly — allowing the harmony of texture and flavor to intermingle and linger long after the chocolate is gone.

You will fall completely in love with these mouthwatering truffles. This award-winning assortment consists of the most popular flavors; Passion Fruit, Zinfandel-Balsamic; Salted Butter Caramel Butterfly, Lemon Supreme, Chile- Limón, Kaffir Lime with Coconut and Ginger, Orange-Scented Soft Caramel Butterfly and B.T’s Signature Milk & Dark Chocolate truffles. Retails for $23.00.

Sure to make your eyes twinkle with delight! The Epicurean Truffle assortment consists of the most popular flavors; Passion Fruit, Zinfandel-Balsamic; Salted Butter Caramel Butterfly, Lemon Supreme, Chile- Limón, Kaffir Lime with Coconut and Ginger, Orange-Scented Soft Caramel Butterfly and B.T’s Signature Milk & Dark Chocolate truffles. Retails for $39.00.

A divine gift for someone you love! Features the 15-piece award winning Epicurean Truffle Assortment, 9-piece Dark Chocolate Truffle assortment, Peppermint Crunch Chocolate Bar, Prairie Dog Bar, Salty Dog Bar, and butter toffee pieces in 70% dark chocolate with sea salt. Retails for $75.00.

The perfect multipurpose solution for keeping baby contained for napping, playing, etc.

The DockATot™ Baby Lounger is new to the U.S. and gives parents a safe, snug spot for little ones to comfortably relax, play, and get in tummy time and sleep with a unique shape and design. All materials used are sourced from top-quality suppliers and are Oeko-Tex certified. Dockatot™ provides the ideal hygienic microclimate that mimics the womb. DockATot is perfectly portable, eases crib to bed transition, reduces flat head syndrome and facilitates tummy time. The stylish covers are perfect for chic moms and dads. Choose from white, zebra, chevron, blue toile and classic pink and blue. DockATot’s celebrity following includes Jennifer Love Hewitt, Scott Foley, Molly Sims, Kourtney Kardashian, Tiffani Thiesen and Haylie Duff. Retails for $185-290.

DockATot™ is available in two sizes: Deluxe (0-9 months) and Grand (9-36 months). The Deluxe provides a safe sleeping spot, facilitates tummy time, prevents flat head syndrome and is the perfect place for diaper changes. The Grand is perfect for bed transitioning, as the air permeable bumpers act like regular bed bumpers and helps little ones feel snug and secure in their new big kid beds.