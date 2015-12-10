“Your Special Day” Mini Calendar Charm Expandable Bangle Bracelet

The Not Just Any Old Day…It’s Your Special Day® Calendar Jewelry Collection is a beautiful way to keep your most 2cherished memories close to your heart. Each datesake piece is inscribed with a signature calendar featuring a Swarovski crystal marking a special date, such as your anniversary or your child’s birth date. Not Just Any Old Day’s Mini Calendar Charm Expandable Bangle Bracelet features a mini calendar charm accented with a Swarovski crystal marking your special date. Available in Antique Rose Gold, Antique Silver, and Antique Brass, it is adjustable to ensure a perfect fit on any wrist. Made in the USA.

The Not Just Any Old Day…It’s YOUR Special Day®

Key Calendar Necklace becomes the real “key to her heart” when you mark the Calendar Charm with the date of one of your happiest moments together. Say “I love you” like never before by presenting her with this special jewelry piece that really captures the joy of your first date, the day you proposed, your wedding day, or the birth of your first child! Available in Antique Silver or Antique Brass plating, it comes with an attached heart on the bezel of the key and includes a ball chain.

Zodiac Key Pendant

A trendy and unique way to show off your zodiac sign and celebrate your individuality! On the front, the Antique Silver Key Necklace features the zodiac symbol and 11 bright Swarovski crystals that twinkle like the stars. On the back, the zodiac name is proudly displayed. This plated pewter charm has an oxidized finish and is available in all 12 zodiac symbols.

“Your Special Day” Mini Calendar Charm on Expandable Ring

The Not Just Any Old Day…It’s YOUR Special Day Mini Calendar Charm looks amazing on this expandable wire ring. The adjustable ring ensures a perfect fit on just about every finger. The ring will keep your special date close to your heart always. Made from recycled, lead-free pewter in the USA and personalized with love, it is available with Antique Rose Gold, Antique Silver, or Antique Brass plating.