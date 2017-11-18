Renowned for being The Smarter Swaddle, the award-winning Ollie Swaddle is a totally unique swaddle that’s made better, feels better, and helps your baby sleep better. The Ollie is named after and invented for a baby boy named Oliver—a foster baby that wasn’t thriving until Ollie Swaddle founder (and his foster mom) Hindi developed it. It helps improve quality and duration of sleep for all babies (including preemies and high risk) and helps baby self-calm. The Ollie Swaddle has been shown to reduce fussiness/colic and help babies sleep. It can reduce stress in preemies and high-risk infants and ease the pain of colic. It can also help keep baby in a safe, supine sleeping position and prevent sudden jerky arm and leg movements that wake babies up.

The elasticity allows for freedom of movement while the opening at the bottom makes it easy to change diapers. Ollie Swaddle’s new Nature Collection features four new colors—Lavender, Sky, Nest and Stone. The new solid colors are soothing, calming and sleep-inducing. Certain colors and patterns can be over-stimulating to your little one’s eyes and consequently could have the opposite effect of soothing. The new colors will make baby feel calm, comforted and at peace. Retails for $59 at theollieworld.com.