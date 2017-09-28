The Health Benefits of Salt Lamps

Many people swear by the Himalayan Salt’s healing ability, claiming relief from the common cold, the curing of skin problems, mental health disorders, respiratory illness, headaches, migraines and much more. Having a Himalayan Salt Lamp converting positive ions into negative ions may assist in better health and well-being by reducing:

*Dust

*Pollen (grass, weed and tree pollen)

*Dust Mites

*Animal dander

*Mold Spores

*Bacteria

*Radiation

*”Electric Smog” (poor air quality from the use of daily technology)

Once the air is “cleaner” as a result from the Himalayan Lamp’s negative Ions, you may be able to see positive results for some of these ailments:

*Hay fever

*Asthma and other respiratory complications

*Air purifying

*Odor reduction

*Smoke elimination

*Seasonal depression disorder

*Depression

*Chronic fatigue

*Enhancement of immunity

*Sleep improvement

*Migraine relief

The investment in this beautiful, one of kind, Certified Authentic SALTOPIAtm Himalayan Salt Lamp will be beneficial to all who share its light. Feel free to place your Himalayan Salt Lamp in the following places:

*At the office

*By a computer monitor

*In a massage and meditation space

*In “smokey” places

*In a child’s bedroom

*Anywhere you want the air quality to be improved or preserved

*Anywhere you want to create a calm and relaxing environment

*Anywhere you want to enjoy the beauty of the salt crystal lamp

Important considerations before purchasing a Himalayan Salt Lamp.

* The weight of the lamp

* the placement of the lamp in your home or office

* How long should I run the lamp

* What about replacing bulbs in the lamp

* How long should it take to start seeing the effects of the lamp

SALTOPIA’s HIMALAYAN SALT LAMPS: ALL COME WITH CERTIFICATES of AUTHENTICITY TRACEABLE THROUGH OUR US GOVERNMENT CUSTOMS & BORDERS

Himalayan Salt Lamps origin:

Himalayan Salt Lamps are made from salt that originated from our oceans 600 million years ago, which was free from any man-made contaminants. This salt was formed during the time the dinosaurs ruled the Earth and the continents collided raising ocean beds high into the mountains of the Himalayas. The salt from those beds still remains deep inside the mountains. Himalayan natural sea salt is actually Ancient Sea Salt. Our oceans cover over 70% of the earth’s surface. Unfortunately, man has traveled, explored and ultimately polluted many of the world’s oceans. Most alarming is that our oceans are now contaminated with heavy metals like mercury, lead, cadmium, and arsenic.

The founder of gourmet SALTOPIA, Kimarie Santiago, uses “only natural Sea Salts from all over the world” and infuses them with distinct, delectable and locally sourced, flavors such as basil, cabernet, and vanilla. The sea salts will not only enhance your favorite dish but also provide you with a healthy “salting experience.”

Salt is the most common ingredient for any recipe from soups to desserts. As more health-conscious consumers continue to seek out organic or healthier ‘farm to table’ options, salt is the key ingredient being overlooked. “The factory-made table salts are the ones hurting us and making us sick due to the chemicals added: bleach, anti-caking agents, pouring agents and other toxic chemicals. Meanwhile pure, naturally harvested, unrefined salts are the most essential mineral we cannot live without as humans. We see a vast amount of the population either too busy to be healthy or already sick, struggling to shop at their local farmers markets, hoping to achieve better health…all the while they go home and salt their farm fresh, organic foods with toxic chemicals found in their manufactured table salts,” says Santiago.

To learn more about SALTOPIA Salts, visit their website at http://www.saltopiasalts.com; Facebook Twitter Instagram and YouTube