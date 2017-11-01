Finn + Emma’s Top Toys for 2017

Finn + Emma’s Big Buddies are the perfect companions for your toddler as they explore the great big world around them and the softest protector to snuggle with at bedtime. For big sibling–little sibling pairs, match them with the bestselling Rattle Buddies. They were hand-knit at an artisanal women’s collaborative in Peru using G.O.T.S. certified organic cotton yarn.

They also make a great gift for your toddler when baby brother or sister arrives. The matching smaller rattle buddy or mini rattle can be given to the baby!

They retail for $54.00 each.

This hand knit rattle buddy is made with 100% G.O.T.S. certified organic cotton yarn and stuffed with sheep’s wool. It makes for cozy snuggling and rattles, too. Stimulate your senses by giving it a shake or two. Featuring eco-friendly inks and dyes, this fair trade rattle is made in Peru and retails for $28.00.

This hand-knit, fair trade mini rattle is made with 100% G.O.T.S. certified organic cotton yarn and stuffed with sheep’s wool. The perfect size for adorable little hands to hold with ease, it features an entertaining rattle and eco-friendly inks and dyes. It makes a great little travel companion for baby during all spring adventures. $22.00

Our rattle lovie was hand-knit at an artisanal women’s collaborative in Peru using using G.O.T.S. certified organic cotton yarn and wool stuffing with a phthalate-free rattle inside. Perfect for your little one to snuggle with at bedtime or as a companion for exploring the great big world around them