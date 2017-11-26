Welcome to the Land of FINN + EMMA®

Home » Shopping & Gifts
Where we live in the balance of stylish and sustainable, classic and contemporary, whimsical and sophisticated. Here boring designs and toxic chemicals are a thing of the past while modern colors, fresh prints, and heirloom quality construction are abundant.
Sustainability is bountiful too. You grew your little one organically, so why add chemicals now? Only the finest 100% organic cotton, eco-friendly dyes, and all natural wood will do for your little munchkin, and we’ve got plenty. And on top of that, our garments and accessories are produced in fair trade settings that focus on social and economic independence for local people, women especially, working to provide for their families in a safe and fair environment.
We love style as much as we love sustainability, and in the land of Finn + Emma, there’s no reason to choose between the two. Please join us in our quest to live happily and organically ever after.
Finn + Emma Reversible Hat: Your little one needs to keep their head warm but also has discerning tastes, which makes this reversible hat perfect. When you feel like a pattern, there’s a pattern. When it’s time for a simpler look, flip it inside out for a solid color. It’s made from G.O.T.S. certified 100% organic cotton. so you don’t have to worry about baby’s delicate scalp wind, snow, rain, or shine—the non-toxic hat will keep their crown safe at all times. Size: 0-3M, it retails at finnandemma.com.
Finn + Emma Bandana Bib
: Bibs are a very useful part of the arsenal needed to teach your little one how to manage solids, but they can be kind of boring. Not so with this bib! Made with eco-friendly inks/dyes and buttery-soft G.O.T.S. certified 100% organic cotton and easy to take care of, it is both functional and very cute. So get out the cereal and new solid food because this bib has you and your little munchkin-covered. Also has snaps (free of lead and nickel) with coconut inserts. Retails online at finnandemma.com
Finn + Emma Blanket:
When your little one needs a good cuddle, this blanket will provide warmth and coziness. Just under three feet square, it’s perfect for swaddling, snuggling, nursing, learning to crawl on, and of course sleeping under, on top of, or beside. It’s made from buttery-soft, G.O.T.S. certified 100% organic cotton and eco-friendy, non-toxic dyes, so you don’t have to worry about baby’s sensitive skin. Measures 35.5 in. x 35.5 in. (90cm x 90cm) and is reversible. Made in India. Retails for $32.00 at https://www.finnandemma.com
Finn + Emma Headband:
These headbands are made from buttery soft G.O.T.S. certified 100% organic cotton and eco-friendly, non-toxic inks/dyes, so you never have to worry about your little one’s sensitive skin. A must-have item for every little fashionista’s wardrobe. Size: 0-6M, retails for $9.00 at finnandemma.com