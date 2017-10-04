“What’s It Worth” Day is Thursday, November 2 at the Transportation Depot

“What’s It Worth” Fundraiser to benefit Hot Springs’ Arts Advisory Committee

The inaugural “What’s It Worth” Day, an event benefiting City of Hot Springs’ Arts Advisory Committee, will take place from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Thursday, November 2 at the Transportation Depot, 100 Broadway Terrace in Hot Springs. The public is invited to bring art, antiques, and curiosities to receive a roadshow-style valuation by appraisers from Moran Antique & Fine Art Auctioneers, one of America’s foremost auction houses.

“Everyone has something at home – a treasure or family heirloom or a great curiosity,” says Dale Blackwelder, Chairman, Arts Advisory Committee. “This is your chance to find out how much it’s worth and to support a good cause at the same time.”

Four fine art and decorative art appraisers will be on hand to review and provide a fair market valuation for paintings, prints, jewelry, pottery, glass, rugs, furniture, books, manuscripts and more. Those who have an object they want to be reviewed that is too big to transport can bring several photographs of the work with details.

There is a $5 fee per object, for up to five objects per person. The event accepts cash and checks only; there is an ATM nearby.

Proceeds will be used to help maintain the Arts Advisory Committee’s ongoing efforts in securing new sculpture, maintaining existing sculpture and producing the annual Upcycle Sculpture Festival, an outdoor exhibition of sculpture made from recycled materials, next to be held on April 21, 2018. The outdoor sculpture can be seen throughout downtown and along the Hot Springs Creek Greenway and Sculpture Garden.

The event will take place “rain or shine.” There is free parking adjacent to the depot. For more information about the “What It’s Worth” fundraiser and the Upcycle Sculpture Festival, email parktrl@cityhs.net. The Arts Advisory Committee works in cooperation with the Hot Springs Parks & Trails Department.